🏥 McMinnville OR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel & CT Openings

McMinnville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for imaging and respiratory pros. If you’re open to nights, travel contracts, or bonus pay, there’s good money to be made here.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions

National Staffing Solutions Location: McMinnville, OR

Type: Travel, Internship | 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr night shifts | 13‑week contract

| , | Pay: $2,084 per week (estimated package)

This CT Tech travel role focuses on night shift CAT scans, patient prep, and positioning. Good fit if you want steady night hours, cross‑sectional imaging experience, and travel‑level pay.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions

National Staffing Solutions Location: McMinnville, OR

Type: Travel, Internship | 40 hrs/week , 8‑hr night shifts | 13‑week contract

| , | Pay: $2,187 per week (estimated package)

Night‑shift RRT role in acute care, handling oxygen therapy, meds, vents, and emergencies. Great if you like fast‑paced critical care and want to boost income with a travel contract.

Employer: Sunbelt Staffing

Location: McMinnville, OR

Type: Full‑time, Travel | 40 hrs/week , 8‑hr shifts | 13‑week contract

| , | Pay: $2,178–$2,304 per week (includes stipends for eligible travelers)

Travel CT role with ARRT and at least 1 year of CT experience required. Comes with medical, dental, and vision benefits plus tax‑advantaged stipends, and time off to enjoy Oregon wine country.

Employer: Lifepoint Health® – Willamette Valley Medical Center

Location: McMinnville, OR

Type: Part‑time | Overnight schedule (Sun 7:00pm–7:30am; Mon–Wed 10:45pm–7:15am)

| Overnight schedule (Sun 7:00pm–7:30am; Mon–Wed 10:45pm–7:15am) Pay: Not listed | $20,000 sign‑on bonus

Overnight CT/X‑ray role at a 60‑bed community hospital, with strong benefits, PTO, and tuition/loan assistance. Ideal if you want a stable local job, solid bonus, and room to grow your imaging career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can match you with similar roles in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.