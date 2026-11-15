McKinney’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital shifts to flexible in‑home care. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Medical City Healthcare (Medical City McKinney)

Medical City Healthcare (Medical City McKinney) Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Full-time, nights (7pm–7am) with rotating weekends

Salary: Not listed

High-acuity L&D role at a 285+ bed hospital with Level II NICU and strong clinical reputation. Ideal if you have 2+ years recent L&D experience and want big-hospital resources, tuition help, and a wide benefits package.

Employer: Harmony At Home Senior Care

Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Part-time / other

Part-time / other Pay: $14.00/hour (urgent shifts $16–$20/hour when available)

(urgent shifts when available) Schedule: Mon, Wed, Fri – 8:00am–12:00pm (≈12 hrs/week)

Great fit if you want a steady morning schedule with seniors and the option to add more clients and hours. Light personal care, companionship, and home help in a one-on-one setting.

Employer: Comprehensive OBGYN

Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Full-time, in-office

Pay: From $115,000/year

Hours: Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm

Busy, established OB/GYN practice seeking an experienced NP (Master’s+ APRN), with 1+ year OB/GYN experience required. Offers a stable weekday schedule plus health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO; Spanish speakers are especially welcome.

Employer: Medical City Healthcare (Medical City McKinney)

Medical City Healthcare (Medical City McKinney) Location: McKinney, TX

Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

PRN role in a large, full-service hospital—good if you want flexible hours and strong system-wide benefits. Requires CNMT or ARRT-N plus BLS and relevant imaging credentials.

If something here fits you, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.