McKinney’s restaurant scene is hopping, and a lot of spots are looking for reliable people who want steady hours and good tip potential.

Here are a few solid options hiring now in McKinney, TX:

Employer: Centro On the Square

Centro On the Square Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, cookware, and equipment, and helping with basic food prep. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, don’t mind getting your steps in, and want to learn the back-of-house side of the restaurant world.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX Type: Other (likely part-time/variable)

Pay: $2.13 – $2.14 per hour + tips

Front-of-house role where you greet guests, take orders, run food and drinks, and handle payments. Great if you’re friendly, organized, and want to earn through tips in a busy dining setting.

Employer: A Roma Italian Kitchen

Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $700 – $1,500 per week (with tips)

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Busy Italian restaurant in a high-traffic, high-end area with strong tip potential. Good for people who like a lively dining room and want flexible hours, even if you’re newer to restaurant work.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.