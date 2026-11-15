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🎁 Free Finds Around McKinney — Toys, Trees, Wood & More
McKinney neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from kids’ toys to building materials. Take a look and see if something fits your home or next project.
Free kids toys
Item: Free kids toys
Condition: Not stated (assume used)
Location: Bloomdale Estates, McKinney, TX
Source: Nextdoor
A neighbor in Bloomdale Estates has put out free kids toys. This is FCFS (first come, first served) and the poster says they will not respond to messages — if the toys are still there when you arrive, they’re yours.
Yard Sale – many items, used like new
Item: Yard sale with many household items
Condition: Used – like new
Location: 2683 CR 722, McKinney, TX
Time: Saturday, 9:00 AM
Source: Facebook Marketplace
This yard sale in McKinney has a wide mix of items: Christmas decor, antiques and collectibles, kids clothes and toys, sporting goods, housewares, and more. While it’s listed as a sale, many neighbors sometimes price items very low or may be open to giving some things away near the end — check the listing and talk with the host when you arrive.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree – 7.5 ft (lights don’t work)
Item: Pre-lit artificial Christmas tree
Height: 7.5 feet
Condition: In good condition, but lights do not work
Model number: 0848167
Location: High Pointe, McKinney, TX
Source: Nextdoor
This tall 7.5 ft artificial tree is easy to set up and still in good shape, but the built-in lights don’t work. Great if you don’t mind adding your own string lights.
Artificial Christmas Tree – 6 ft (lights don’t work)
Item: Artificial Christmas tree in original box
Height: 6 feet
Condition: In good condition, lights do not work
Location: High Pointe, McKinney, TX
Source: Nextdoor
A 6 ft artificial tree that comes in its original box and is easy to assemble. The lights no longer work, so plan to use your own light strands.
Pile of Treated Wood – great for DIY
Item: Assorted treated wood
Condition: Leftover pieces
Location: Saddle Creek, McKinney, TX
Source: Nextdoor
A neighbor in Saddle Creek has a pile of treated wood left over from a project. It’s described as assorted treated wood, ideal for DIY projects or construction use. Good for small builds, repairs, or garden projects.
Concrete Paver Blocks
Item: Used concrete paver blocks
Condition: Used
Location: Stone Canyon, McKinney, TX
Source: Nextdoor
These concrete paver blocks are suitable for garden paths, small patios, or edging. Since they’re used, they’re perfect for outdoor projects where you don’t mind a bit of wear.
Free items in McKinney tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and make pickup plans as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.