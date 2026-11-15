McKinney neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from kids’ toys to building materials. Take a look and see if something fits your home or next project.

Item: Free kids toys

Condition: Not stated (assume used)

Location: Bloomdale Estates, McKinney, TX

Source: Nextdoor

A neighbor in Bloomdale Estates has put out free kids toys. This is FCFS (first come, first served) and the poster says they will not respond to messages — if the toys are still there when you arrive, they’re yours.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Yard sale with many household items

Condition: Used – like new

Location: 2683 CR 722, McKinney, TX

Time: Saturday, 9:00 AM

Source: Facebook Marketplace

This yard sale in McKinney has a wide mix of items: Christmas decor, antiques and collectibles, kids clothes and toys, sporting goods, housewares, and more. While it’s listed as a sale, many neighbors sometimes price items very low or may be open to giving some things away near the end — check the listing and talk with the host when you arrive.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Pre-lit artificial Christmas tree

Height: 7.5 feet

Condition: In good condition, but lights do not work

Model number: 0848167

Location: High Pointe, McKinney, TX

Source: Nextdoor

This tall 7.5 ft artificial tree is easy to set up and still in good shape, but the built-in lights don’t work. Great if you don’t mind adding your own string lights.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Artificial Christmas tree in original box

Height: 6 feet

Condition: In good condition, lights do not work

Location: High Pointe, McKinney, TX

Source: Nextdoor

A 6 ft artificial tree that comes in its original box and is easy to assemble. The lights no longer work, so plan to use your own light strands.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Assorted treated wood

Condition: Leftover pieces

Location: Saddle Creek, McKinney, TX

Source: Nextdoor

A neighbor in Saddle Creek has a pile of treated wood left over from a project. It’s described as assorted treated wood, ideal for DIY projects or construction use. Good for small builds, repairs, or garden projects.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Used concrete paver blocks

Condition: Used

Location: Stone Canyon, McKinney, TX

Source: Nextdoor

These concrete paver blocks are suitable for garden paths, small patios, or edging. Since they’re used, they’re perfect for outdoor projects where you don’t mind a bit of wear.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in McKinney tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and make pickup plans as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.