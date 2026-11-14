McKinney’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid roles in healthcare, distribution, and defense. If you’ve got IT skills, there’s a good mix of leadership and hands-on work here.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Baylor Scott & White Health Location: McKinney, TX (onsite, healthcare setting)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead local EHR and health IT operations as the go-to informatics manager and main link to the IS team. Great fit if you’re a licensed clinician with Epic or informatics certification who enjoys improving workflows and coaching analysts.

Employer: SRS Distribution, Inc.

Location: McKinney, TX (7440 State Highway 121)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay, bonuses, 401(k) match, ESPP, PTO, medical/dental/vision)

Guide one or more Agile teams building apps on the OutSystems low-code platform, while still coding on complex features and integrations. Good for senior devs who like technical leadership, architecture, and close work with business stakeholders.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Location: McKinney, TX (onsite, classified environment)

Type: Full-time, 100% onsite

Salary: $86,800 – $165,200 (plus benefits like medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and more)

Senior Linux/Windows systems admin role supporting classified defense programs with Red Hat, VMware, AD, backups, and storage. You’ll need an active DoD Secret clearance and solid experience running secure, 24/7 environments.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good IT roles in McKinney don’t sit open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.