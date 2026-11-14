McKinney’s leadership job market is busy right now, with solid options in tech, hospitality, and retail finance. If you’ve got management experience, there’s room to move up.

Employer: Lam Research

Lam Research Location: McKinney, TX (hybrid On-site Flex / Virtual Flex )

(hybrid ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of field engineers and techs who support complex equipment and software for Lam’s customers. You’ll oversee troubleshooting, link field issues back to design and software teams, keep your team current on upgrades, and help with installs and training.

Employer: TPG Hotels and Resorts (TPS McKinney)

(TPS McKinney) Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole hotel: lead department heads and staff, drive guest satisfaction, manage the budget and P&L, and partner on sales and marketing to grow revenue. Full-time roles may include health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and hotel discounts across the TPG portfolio.

Employer: Community Choice Financial Family of Brands – TitleMax

Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Full-time (in-person, ~40 hrs/week incl. some weekends)

(in-person, ~40 hrs/week incl. some weekends) Compensation: $19.25/hour + performance bonuses

Lead a retail finance store, coach your team, grow revenue, and keep everything compliant and secure. Role comes with paid training, bonus potential, medical options, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a casual dress code; bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you’re in process.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.