McKinney’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Diesel Barbershop Franchising

Diesel Barbershop Franchising Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX Type: Full-time (35–39 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed (hourly pay + tips, retail commission, bonuses)

Licensed Barber or Cosmetologist in TX? This spot is for high-energy pros who love men’s cuts, fades, and beard work in a busy, music-up shop. Perks include tips + commission, productivity bonuses, paid time off, training, and a team-focused vibe, with consistent scheduling that includes nights and weekends.

Employer: Bresnan Bread and Pastry

Bresnan Bread and Pastry Location: Historic Downtown McKinney, TX

Historic Downtown McKinney, TX Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience)

Join an artisan bakery known for naturally leavened breads and pastries. You’ll work early mornings (4–6am starts), handle POS and cash, make drinks, and help guests with bread and pastry orders, plus enjoy a 25% discount, weekly bread, and a daily pastry.

Employer: El Rancho Supermercado

El Rancho Supermercado Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the store kitchen by prepping food, making salsa and sides, washing dishes, and keeping dining areas clean and stocked. This role is active, can involve late or variable hours, and prefers basic kitchen skills and bilingual English/Spanish.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and pay are often clearer in the full posting, and you can see what fits your schedule.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.