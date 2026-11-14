McKinney’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—good mix of hands-on plant work and higher-level leadership roles. Here are a couple of solid options if you like building, fixing, and keeping things moving.

Employer: Gateway Services Inc.

Gateway Services Inc. Location: McKinney, TX (Fond Memories)

Salary: $19–$21/hour (DOE)

Type: Full-time, Tue–Sat, 2pm–10pm (40 hrs, OT as needed)

Why it’s worth a look: Steady schedule, all training provided, and a long list of benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, holidays, and more). This is meaningful, detail-focused work helping families with pet aftercare in a clean, team-based production setting.

Employer: Rise Technical (recruiting for a specialist manufacturer)

Rise Technical (recruiting for a specialist manufacturer) Location: McKinney, TX (commutable from Frisco, Allen, Plano, Prosper, Celina, Melissa, Princeton, Anna, Fairview, Richardson, North Dallas)

(commutable from Frisco, Allen, Plano, Prosper, Celina, Melissa, Princeton, Anna, Fairview, Richardson, North Dallas) Salary: $110,000–$135,000 + medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k), excellent benefits

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Lead day-to-day production and assembly for a global, custom-engineered manufacturer. Great fit for a degreed Mechanical/Engineering pro who likes being on the floor solving problems, improving processes, and growing toward broader operations leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—McKinney’s plants and shops are hiring often, and roles like these can be a great step up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.