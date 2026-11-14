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🎁 Free Finds Around McKinney — Shelves, Seating & More
McKinney neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from storage shelves to home decor. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s up for grabs right now.
White Wire Storage Shelves
Item: White wire storage shelves (set)
Condition: Not stated, appears used
Location: Cambridge, McKinney, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Set of white wire storage shelves, great for organizing a closet, pantry, garage, or patio.
- One shelf: 6" high x 7" deep x 18" long
- Two shelves: 7.5" high x 20" deep x 21.5" long
- FREE, but the poster asks you to call 713-280-2961 before picking up
Floral Patterned Armchair
Item: Floral patterned barrel armchair
Condition: Great condition, super comfortable
Location: Summit View Lakes, McKinney, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Adorable barrel chair with a light grey background and black vine and bird pattern. Has wooden legs and is described as super comfortable. The post notes that pickup is pending and they will delete the listing when it’s gone.
Fluker's Salad Singles Veggie Chop for Birds
Item: Fluker's Salad Singles Veggie Chop (bird treat)
Condition: Not stated; package shown in listing
Location: High Pointe, McKinney, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
All-natural dehydrated vegetable snack for birds. You add water to serve. The listing shows the package so you can see exactly what you’re getting.
NIB Gold Toilet Paper Holder with Phone Shelf
Item: Gold toilet paper holder with phone shelf
Condition: New in box / never used
Location: Summit View Lakes, McKinney, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Stylish gold toilet paper holder with a built-in phone shelf, perfect for a modern bathroom. Still new in box, so it hasn’t been installed or used.
FREE - Garage Storage Cabinets
Item: Garage storage cabinets
Condition: Not stated
Location: Stonebridge Ranch, McKinney, TX (near Eldorado & 75)
Source: nextdoor.com
Set of garage storage cabinets available for free. Pickup is in McKinney near Eldorado & 75. The poster notes: Must pickup by Sunday Nov. 15th.
Trading Christmas Tree
Item: Large Christmas tree (looking to trade)
Condition: Used – like new
Height: About 8 ft, unlit
Location: McKinney, TX
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
The poster is looking to trade this big Christmas tree for a pencil tree because it’s too large for their space. It’s about 8 feet tall, unlit, and described as used – like new. This one is not a straight freebie, but could be a good swap if you have a pencil tree to trade.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Free items in McKinney tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.