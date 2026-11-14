McKinney neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from storage shelves to home decor. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s up for grabs right now.

Item: White wire storage shelves (set)

Condition: Not stated, appears used

Location: Cambridge, McKinney, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Set of white wire storage shelves, great for organizing a closet, pantry, garage, or patio.

One shelf: 6" high x 7" deep x 18" long

Two shelves: 7.5" high x 20" deep x 21.5" long

FREE, but the poster asks you to call 713-280-2961 before picking up

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Floral patterned barrel armchair

Condition: Great condition, super comfortable

Location: Summit View Lakes, McKinney, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Adorable barrel chair with a light grey background and black vine and bird pattern. Has wooden legs and is described as super comfortable. The post notes that pickup is pending and they will delete the listing when it’s gone.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Fluker's Salad Singles Veggie Chop (bird treat)

Condition: Not stated; package shown in listing

Location: High Pointe, McKinney, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

All-natural dehydrated vegetable snack for birds. You add water to serve. The listing shows the package so you can see exactly what you’re getting.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Gold toilet paper holder with phone shelf

Condition: New in box / never used

Location: Summit View Lakes, McKinney, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Stylish gold toilet paper holder with a built-in phone shelf, perfect for a modern bathroom. Still new in box, so it hasn’t been installed or used.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Garage storage cabinets

Condition: Not stated

Location: Stonebridge Ranch, McKinney, TX (near Eldorado & 75)

Source: nextdoor.com

Set of garage storage cabinets available for free. Pickup is in McKinney near Eldorado & 75. The poster notes: Must pickup by Sunday Nov. 15th.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Large Christmas tree (looking to trade)

Condition: Used – like new

Height: About 8 ft, unlit

Location: McKinney, TX

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

The poster is looking to trade this big Christmas tree for a pencil tree because it’s too large for their space. It’s about 8 feet tall, unlit, and described as used – like new. This one is not a straight freebie, but could be a good swap if you have a pencil tree to trade.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Free items in McKinney tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.