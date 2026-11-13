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📣 McKinney, TX Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles $60K–$90K+
McKinney’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from local insurance offices to national brands. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.
LIFE INSURANCE POSITION – State Farm Agent Team Member
- Employer: Andrew Shull – State Farm Insurance Agent
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 – $125,000 per year (salary + commission/bonus)
- Benefits: Flexible schedule, health insurance, paid time off, 401(k) matching
Life insurance specialist role with a local State Farm agent, ideal if you already have life insurance and P&C sales experience and want to grow into running your own office one day. You’ll develop leads, meet with clients, and get hands-on mentoring in sales, marketing, and agency leadership.
Entry-Level Sales Representative
- Employer: Allegiant Business Group
- Location: McKinney, TX (local territory, in-person)
- Type: Full-time | Independent Contractor | B2B/Direct Sales
- Compensation: Commission-based with base draw + bonuses; agents average $65,000–$85,000/year
Face-to-face B2B sales role offering supplemental insurance to local businesses, with licensing help and mentorship to get you started. Good fit if you’re self-motivated, coachable, and want flexibility plus uncapped earning potential.
Territory Sales Representative – Commercial (South Florida)
- Employer: Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc.
- Location: South Florida (listed under McKinney, TX, but role is based in South Florida)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: $75,200 – $91,400 per year + quarterly bonus/commission
- Travel: 40–50% domestic travel
Senior commercial sales role with a national building-products leader, focused on growing territory sales and training customers in the South Florida market. Comes with strong corporate benefits and is ideal if you have 3–5 years in commercial construction sales and like being on jobsites and leading presentations.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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