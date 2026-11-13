McKinney’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from local insurance offices to national brands. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Andrew Shull – State Farm Insurance Agent

Andrew Shull – State Farm Insurance Agent Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $125,000 per year (salary + commission/bonus)

Benefits: Flexible schedule, health insurance, paid time off, 401(k) matching

Life insurance specialist role with a local State Farm agent, ideal if you already have life insurance and P&C sales experience and want to grow into running your own office one day. You’ll develop leads, meet with clients, and get hands-on mentoring in sales, marketing, and agency leadership.

Employer: Allegiant Business Group

Allegiant Business Group Location: McKinney, TX (local territory, in-person)

Type: Full-time | Independent Contractor | B2B/Direct Sales

Compensation: Commission-based with base draw + bonuses; agents average $65,000–$85,000/year

Face-to-face B2B sales role offering supplemental insurance to local businesses, with licensing help and mentorship to get you started. Good fit if you’re self-motivated, coachable, and want flexibility plus uncapped earning potential.

Employer: Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc.

Location: South Florida (listed under McKinney, TX, but role is based in South Florida)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $75,200 – $91,400 per year + quarterly bonus/commission

Travel: 40–50% domestic travel

Senior commercial sales role with a national building-products leader, focused on growing territory sales and training customers in the South Florida market. Comes with strong corporate benefits and is ideal if you have 3–5 years in commercial construction sales and like being on jobsites and leading presentations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.