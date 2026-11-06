Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Mckinney

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in McKinney

8 days ago

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in McKinney, TX? These adoptable dogs at Collin County Animal Services are ready to bring love, fun, and loyalty into a forever home.

Pretzel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dmg8N_1GoOCipE00
  • Breed: Miniature Pinscher mix
  • Age: About 5 months (baby)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
  • Shelter: Collin County Animal Services – McKinney, TX
  • ID (from listing): 61595968

About Pretzel:
“I may be called Pretzel, but the only thing I’m twisted up about is why I don’t have a family yet!” This little guy has a happy heart and a playful puppy spirit. He loves treats and is already working hard on learning SIT, with lots more puppy skills ready to learn with his new family.

Pretzel is looking for a loving home that will teach him, cheer him on, and let him grow up by their side. In return, he promises a lifetime of love and friendship.

👉 Meet Pretzel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

McFlurry O' Floof

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwWAr_1GoOCipE00
  • Breed: Australian Cattle Dog (Heeler) mix
  • Age: About 9 months (baby)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black with white
  • Shelter: Collin County Animal Services – McKinney, TX
  • ID (from listing): 60250098

About McFlurry O' Floof:
This pup is “sweetness overload with extra FLOOF on top!” McFlurry O’ Floof is a precious, sweet boy who loves yummy treats and already knows SIT. He’s a young Heeler mix, so he’ll enjoy a family that can give him love, guidance, and some fun activity.

He’s hoping to find a home that will make his life as sweet as his name and give him plenty of affection and training as he grows.

👉 Meet McFlurry O' Floof and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Lucy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SpXKx_1GoOCipE00
  • Breed: Great Dane mix
  • Age: About 4 years (adult)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brindle with white
  • Weight: About 95 pounds
  • Shelter: Collin County Animal Services – McKinney, TX
  • ID (from listing): 58149372

About Lucy:
Lucy is described as “a whole lot of dog with a whole lot of love to give.” She’s a beautiful, brindle Great Dane who may be a little timid at first in the shelter, but once she warms up, she’s sweet, playful, and loving.

She enjoys affection and yummy treats and is dreaming of a family who will make her feel cherished for life. If you have room in your home and heart for a gentle giant, Lucy may be your girl.

👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, reach out to Collin County Animal Services in McKinney, TX and schedule a visit. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments