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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in McKinney
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in McKinney, TX? These adoptable dogs at Collin County Animal Services are ready to bring love, fun, and loyalty into a forever home.
Pretzel
- Breed: Miniature Pinscher mix
- Age: About 5 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Shelter: Collin County Animal Services – McKinney, TX
- ID (from listing): 61595968
About Pretzel:
“I may be called Pretzel, but the only thing I’m twisted up about is why I don’t have a family yet!” This little guy has a happy heart and a playful puppy spirit. He loves treats and is already working hard on learning SIT, with lots more puppy skills ready to learn with his new family.
Pretzel is looking for a loving home that will teach him, cheer him on, and let him grow up by their side. In return, he promises a lifetime of love and friendship.
👉 Meet Pretzel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
McFlurry O' Floof
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog (Heeler) mix
- Age: About 9 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Collin County Animal Services – McKinney, TX
- ID (from listing): 60250098
About McFlurry O' Floof:
This pup is “sweetness overload with extra FLOOF on top!” McFlurry O’ Floof is a precious, sweet boy who loves yummy treats and already knows SIT. He’s a young Heeler mix, so he’ll enjoy a family that can give him love, guidance, and some fun activity.
He’s hoping to find a home that will make his life as sweet as his name and give him plenty of affection and training as he grows.
👉 Meet McFlurry O' Floof and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lucy
- Breed: Great Dane mix
- Age: About 4 years (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle with white
- Weight: About 95 pounds
- Shelter: Collin County Animal Services – McKinney, TX
- ID (from listing): 58149372
About Lucy:
Lucy is described as “a whole lot of dog with a whole lot of love to give.” She’s a beautiful, brindle Great Dane who may be a little timid at first in the shelter, but once she warms up, she’s sweet, playful, and loving.
She enjoys affection and yummy treats and is dreaming of a family who will make her feel cherished for life. If you have room in your home and heart for a gentle giant, Lucy may be your girl.
👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, reach out to Collin County Animal Services in McKinney, TX and schedule a visit. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.