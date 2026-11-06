🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in McKinney

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in McKinney, TX? These adoptable dogs at Collin County Animal Services are ready to bring love, fun, and loyalty into a forever home.

Breed: Miniature Pinscher mix

Miniature Pinscher mix Age: About 5 months (baby)

About 5 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Collin County Animal Services – McKinney, TX

– McKinney, TX ID (from listing): 61595968

About Pretzel:

“I may be called Pretzel, but the only thing I’m twisted up about is why I don’t have a family yet!” This little guy has a happy heart and a playful puppy spirit. He loves treats and is already working hard on learning SIT, with lots more puppy skills ready to learn with his new family.

Pretzel is looking for a loving home that will teach him, cheer him on, and let him grow up by their side. In return, he promises a lifetime of love and friendship.

👉 Meet Pretzel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog (Heeler) mix

Australian Cattle Dog (Heeler) mix Age: About 9 months (baby)

About 9 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Collin County Animal Services – McKinney, TX

– McKinney, TX ID (from listing): 60250098

About McFlurry O' Floof:

This pup is “sweetness overload with extra FLOOF on top!” McFlurry O’ Floof is a precious, sweet boy who loves yummy treats and already knows SIT. He’s a young Heeler mix, so he’ll enjoy a family that can give him love, guidance, and some fun activity.

He’s hoping to find a home that will make his life as sweet as his name and give him plenty of affection and training as he grows.

👉 Meet McFlurry O' Floof and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Dane mix

Great Dane mix Age: About 4 years (adult)

About 4 years (adult) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Weight: About 95 pounds

About Shelter: Collin County Animal Services – McKinney, TX

– McKinney, TX ID (from listing): 58149372

About Lucy:

Lucy is described as “a whole lot of dog with a whole lot of love to give.” She’s a beautiful, brindle Great Dane who may be a little timid at first in the shelter, but once she warms up, she’s sweet, playful, and loving.

She enjoys affection and yummy treats and is dreaming of a family who will make her feel cherished for life. If you have room in your home and heart for a gentle giant, Lucy may be your girl.

👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, reach out to Collin County Animal Services in McKinney, TX and schedule a visit. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.