undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Multiple McKinney Food & Hospitality Jobs With Growth Potential
McKinney’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast pace, friendly people, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.
Line Cook
- Employer: Touchmark
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Type: Full-time (day and evening shifts, weekends and holidays)
- Pay: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour (based on experience)
Cook with high-quality ingredients in a calmer, senior-living setting instead of a hectic restaurant line. Full-time staff (30+ hours) get PTO, health/dental/vision, retirement and bonus plans, FSAs, education assistance, and on-demand pay.
Server Assistant - Busser
- Employer: Texas Roadhouse
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + benefits after 1 year if eligible)
Help keep the dining room running: clear tables, support servers, and take care of guests in a fun, fast-paced steakhouse. Perks include flexible schedules, restaurant discounts, formal training, career growth, tuition reimbursement, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, and more for eligible Roadies.
Lead Server
- Employer: Touchmark at Emerald Lake
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Type: Full-time (holidays, weekends, evenings as scheduled)
- Pay: Not listed
Great fit if you love serving but also want to lead a team. You’ll provide table service for residents, guide other servers during shifts, and help keep the dining room running smoothly. Full-time staff (30+ hours) are eligible for PTO, health/dental/vision, retirement and bonus plans, FSAs, education assistance, and more.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.