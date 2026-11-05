🍽️ Multiple McKinney Food & Hospitality Jobs With Growth Potential

McKinney’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast pace, friendly people, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Touchmark

Touchmark Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Full-time (day and evening shifts, weekends and holidays)

(day and evening shifts, weekends and holidays) Pay: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour (based on experience)

Cook with high-quality ingredients in a calmer, senior-living setting instead of a hectic restaurant line. Full-time staff (30+ hours) get PTO, health/dental/vision, retirement and bonus plans, FSAs, education assistance, and on-demand pay.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + benefits after 1 year if eligible)

Help keep the dining room running: clear tables, support servers, and take care of guests in a fun, fast-paced steakhouse. Perks include flexible schedules, restaurant discounts, formal training, career growth, tuition reimbursement, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, and more for eligible Roadies.

Employer: Touchmark at Emerald Lake

Touchmark at Emerald Lake Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Full-time (holidays, weekends, evenings as scheduled)

(holidays, weekends, evenings as scheduled) Pay: Not listed

Great fit if you love serving but also want to lead a team. You’ll provide table service for residents, guide other servers during shifts, and help keep the dining room running smoothly. Full-time staff (30+ hours) are eligible for PTO, health/dental/vision, retirement and bonus plans, FSAs, education assistance, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.