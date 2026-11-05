🛒 McKinney, TX Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

McKinney’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with options from big chains to local pet care and salons. If you like helping people (and sometimes dogs or cars), there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $19 per hour

Work the register, help customers find what they need, keep shelves stocked, and support photo and online pickup orders. Good fit if you want steady hours, a clear training path, and like a fast-paced retail setting.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Whistle Express Car Wash Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base pay range listed (exact range not specified)

Base pay range listed (exact range not specified) Stay active outdoors guiding cars through the wash, helping members with plans, and keeping the site clean and running smoothly. No experience needed and a 60-day training program helps you get up to speed.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Whistle Express Car Wash Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Base pay range listed (exact range not specified)

Base pay range listed (exact range not specified) Same hands-on work as the full-time role, but with part-time hours if you need more flexibility. Great if you like moving, working outside, and being part of a tight crew.

Employer: UltiMutts (dog daycare, boarding & grooming)

(dog daycare, boarding & grooming) Location: McKinney, TX

Type: In-person, mixed front desk & dog care (other)

In-person, mixed front desk & dog care (other) Pay: $14 – $15 per hour

Split your time between greeting pet parents, answering phones, booking appointments, and watching groups of dogs plus cleaning kennels. Perfect if you love dogs and want a customer-facing role with a flexible schedule.

Employer: UPS Driver’s Helper (serving a United States post office location)

(serving a United States post office location) Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $50,700 – $61,100 per year

Help customers with mailing and retail services, run the register, stock products, and support basic office tasks like inventory and simple bookkeeping. Comes with health insurance, paid time off, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Dollar General

Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Lead the whole store: hire and train staff, manage inventory and merchandising, watch sales and expenses, and keep the store clean and safe. Good step if you have retail management experience and want more responsibility.

Employer: Shebha Inc

Location: McKinney, TX area (Anna, McKinney, Allen, Plano)

Type: In-person (other)

In-person (other) Pay: $10.40 – $35.00 per hour , based on skill and speed

, based on skill and speed Experienced braider role doing box braids, knotless, boho, cornrows, feed-ins, and twists. Great if you already braid professionally and want higher earning potential plus chances to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; the good ones go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.