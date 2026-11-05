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Mckinney
🛒 McKinney, TX Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
7 days ago
McKinney’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with options from big chains to local pet care and salons. If you like helping people (and sometimes dogs or cars), there’s likely a fit for you here.
Customer Service Associate – Walgreens
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15 – $19 per hour
- Work the register, help customers find what they need, keep shelves stocked, and support photo and online pickup orders. Good fit if you want steady hours, a clear training path, and like a fast-paced retail setting.
Team Member – Whistle Express Car Wash (Full-Time)
- Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base pay range listed (exact range not specified)
- Stay active outdoors guiding cars through the wash, helping members with plans, and keeping the site clean and running smoothly. No experience needed and a 60-day training program helps you get up to speed.
Team Member – Whistle Express Car Wash (Part-Time)
- Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Base pay range listed (exact range not specified)
- Same hands-on work as the full-time role, but with part-time hours if you need more flexibility. Great if you like moving, working outside, and being part of a tight crew.
Front Desk / Dog Handler – UltiMutts
- Employer: UltiMutts (dog daycare, boarding & grooming)
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Type: In-person, mixed front desk & dog care (other)
- Pay: $14 – $15 per hour
- Split your time between greeting pet parents, answering phones, booking appointments, and watching groups of dogs plus cleaning kennels. Perfect if you love dogs and want a customer-facing role with a flexible schedule.
UPS Driver’s Helper – United States Post Office Team
- Employer: UPS Driver’s Helper (serving a United States post office location)
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Type: Part-time, in person
- Pay: $50,700 – $61,100 per year
- Help customers with mailing and retail services, run the register, stock products, and support basic office tasks like inventory and simple bookkeeping. Comes with health insurance, paid time off, and a flexible schedule.
Store Manager – Dollar General #15121
- Employer: Dollar General
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Lead the whole store: hire and train staff, manage inventory and merchandising, watch sales and expenses, and keep the store clean and safe. Good step if you have retail management experience and want more responsibility.
Hair Braider – Shebha Inc
- Employer: Shebha Inc
- Location: McKinney, TX area (Anna, McKinney, Allen, Plano)
- Type: In-person (other)
- Pay: $10.40 – $35.00 per hour, based on skill and speed
- Experienced braider role doing box braids, knotless, boho, cornrows, feed-ins, and twists. Great if you already braid professionally and want higher earning potential plus chances to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; the good ones go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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