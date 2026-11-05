🏗️ McKinney TX Engineering Jobs with Multiple RTX Openings

McKinney’s defense and aerospace scene is busy right now, especially around Raytheon / RTX. If you’re an experienced engineer with clearance (or able to get one), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Raytheon (RTX) Location: McKinney, TX (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: Active TS/SCI required

Work on system safety and Human Systems Integration for complex defense systems, from early design through production and disposal. You’ll lead MIL-STD-882E safety programs, run hazard analyses, brief safety boards, and coordinate across systems, software, electrical, and hardware teams.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Raytheon (RTX) Location: McKinney, TX – 2501 W University Dr (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,500 – $204,500

Clearance: Active DoD Top Secret required on Day 1; U.S. citizenship required

Lead a team of about 15 engineers supporting production of antennas, TRIMMs, ranges, and test systems for airborne RF electronics. This role mixes hands-on technical work with people leadership, proposal support, and coordination across programs in a fast-paced radar hardware production environment.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Raytheon (RTX) Location: McKinney, TX – 2501 W University Dr (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,800 – $165,200

Clearance: Ability to obtain and maintain DoD Secret (active after Day 1); U.S. citizenship required

Support production and design of electro-mechanical assemblies for airborne RF sensors, including housings, packaging, and thermal management. You’ll use CREO (or similar CAD), apply GD&T, work closely with suppliers, and occasionally travel (up to ~20%) to other sites.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.