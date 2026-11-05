🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in McKinney

Looking for a new four-legged friend in McKinney, TX? These adoptable dogs are waiting patiently for a family to love. All they need is someone to give them a chance.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Collin County Animal Services

Location to visit: 4750 Community Ave, McKinney, TX

Included with adoption: Spay/neuter, microchip, first round of vaccinations

Spay/neuter, microchip, first round of vaccinations Shelter hours: Tues–Fri 11–6, Sat–Sun 11–5

Helmet is a young pittie mix looking for a fresh start. His adoption will include his basic vetting, so he’ll be ready to head home with you. To learn more about his personality and see other pets, check the shelter’s website.

👉 Meet Helmet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Adult (about 3 years old)

Adult (about 3 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Collin County Animal Services

Personality notes: Sweet, loving, already knows SIT , very food-motivated

Sweet, loving, already knows , very food-motivated Included with adoption: Spay/neuter, microchip, first round of vaccinations (per shelter policy)

Fedora (61997185) is a pretty Boxer mix with a gentle, loving nature. She’s a smart girl who already knows sit and is eager to learn more, especially if treats are involved. She’s hoping for a family who will make her part of their everyday life.

👉 Meet Fedora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young (about 2 years old)

Young (about 2 years old) Weight: ~60 lbs

~60 lbs Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Shelter: Collin County Animal Services

Personality notes: Handsome, sweet, treat lover, knows SIT

Handsome, sweet, treat lover, knows Included with adoption: Spay/neuter, microchip, first round of vaccinations (per shelter policy)

Beanie (61978347) is a 2-year-old pittie mix with good looks and a big heart. He already knows sit and loves treats, which makes training fun and easy. He’s dreaming of a home where he can be a beloved family member.

👉 Meet Beanie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult (approx. 1 year)

Adult (approx. 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 40 lbs

About 40 lbs Color: Merle

Merle Shelter/Rescue: Legacy Humane Society

Adoption fee: $275

Health/vetting: Scheduled vet visit on November 11 for spay, vaccinations, microchip, and heartworm test

Scheduled vet visit on for spay, vaccinations, microchip, and heartworm test Personality & home life: House trained, good with other dogs, very sweet and loyal to people

Bonnie was sadly abandoned when her owners moved, but a kind neighbor took her in until she finds a new family. She’s house trained, friendly with other dogs, and described as sweet and loyal. Her adoption fee helps cover her spay, vaccines, microchip, and testing.

You can apply online through Legacy Humane Society if you’d like to meet her and see if she’s the right fit for your home.

👉 Meet Bonnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near McKinney, TX, please consider visiting these pups, sharing their profiles, or submitting an adoption application. Your home could be the safe, loving place they’ve been waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.