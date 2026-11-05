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📅 Music & Movement Storytime for ages 3–5 on Nov. 10
📅 Music & Movement Storytime for Ages 3–5
Bring your little one to a fun, high-energy storytime that mixes books, music, and movement to help build language, memory, and motor skills.
When: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, 11:30am–12:15pm
Where: John and Judy Gay Library
Who: Children ages 3–5 with their caregivers (caregivers must stay for the whole program)
Today’s theme is “Thankfulness & Turkeys.” Kids can enjoy:
- Songs, stories, and movement
- Deep breathing, simple yoga, and stretching
- Gratitude and affirmations
Program goals include boosting literacy, encouraging creativity, and supporting self-directed learning.
Please reserve tickets based on the number of participants attending.
By attending, you consent to your voice, name, and/or likeness being used in City of McKinney promotional materials. If you do not agree, please do not attend.
More Info: Music & Movement Storytime (3-5 Years) - ...
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