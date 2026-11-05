🏥 McKinney, TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Hospital & Care Roles

Healthcare hiring around McKinney, TX is steady right now, with options from hospital roles to community-based care. If you’re looking for nights, weekends, or a new specialty, there’s a little bit of everything here.

Employer: Medical City Healthcare (Medical City McKinney)

Medical City Healthcare (Medical City McKinney) Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Full-time , Monday–Thursday, 3:00 pm–1:30 am

, Monday–Thursday, Salary: Not listed (recruiter notes new pay rates)

This role is all about performing high-quality CT scans in a busy acute care hospital. Great fit if you’re ARRT-registered, like evening shifts, and want strong benefits plus education and retirement support.

Employer: Medical City Healthcare (Medical City McKinney)

Medical City Healthcare (Medical City McKinney) Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll design and deliver personalized rehab plans for patients after illness, injury, or surgery. Ideal if you’re a Licensed Physical Therapist (LPT) with acute care experience and want solid benefits, tuition help, and a large hospital network behind you.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Location: McKinney, TX (home base; floats to McKinney, Centennial, PGA Frisco)

(home base; floats to McKinney, Centennial, PGA Frisco) Type: Full-time , night shift , 3×12s, at least one weekend a month

, , 3×12s, at least Salary: Not listed

Lead-level lab role handling a full range of tests, quality control, and equipment maintenance. Good match if you have 3+ years’ experience, a related bachelor’s, and an ASCP/AMT/AAB-type certification and want day-one benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Medical City Healthcare (Medical City McKinney)

Medical City Healthcare (Medical City McKinney) Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Full-time , night shift

, Salary: Not listed

Orthopedic med-surg role where you’ll deliver bedside care, give meds, and educate patients and families. Great for RNs with 1+ year experience who want strong hospital benefits, tuition and loan support, and a say in unit decisions.

Employer: Medical City Healthcare (Medical City McKinney)

Medical City Healthcare (Medical City McKinney) Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on behavioral health role supporting patients with daily care, safety, and therapeutic activities. Good entry point if you’re interested in psych, can get BLS and Nonviolent Crisis Intervention within 30 days, and want hospital benefits.

Employer: D&S Community Services / Sevita Health

Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Full-time or part-time, overnights (Fri–Sun 9 pm–9 am; Mon–Thu 11 pm–9 am)

Full-time or part-time, (Fri–Sun 9 pm–9 am; Mon–Thu 11 pm–9 am) Pay: $10.50/hour

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a residential setting with daily living, community outings, and personal care. Good fit if you’re 18+, can do physical work, and want steady overnight hours with a mission-driven organization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same site. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.