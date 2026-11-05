🔧 McKinney Maintenance & Cleaning Jobs with Multiple Openings

McKinney has steady demand for people who can fix, clean, and care for properties. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Asset Living

Asset Living Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21–$23 per hour

Handle day-to-day maintenance at an apartment community: repairs, make-readies, pool care, and grounds upkeep. This is a good fit if you’re comfortable with physical work, basic tools, and want steady hours plus benefits and 401(k).

Employer: BH Management Services, LLC

Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the maintenance team for a multifamily property: set schedules, assign work, oversee repairs, and manage safety and preventive maintenance. Ideal if you have 4+ years of maintenance experience plus EPA and pool certifications and want a step up into leadership.

Employer: ReadySet Clean Co.

Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Salary: From $18 per hour

Clean and sanitize homes around McKinney with a small, growing team—no prior professional experience needed, paid training included. Great if you want flexible hours, like detailed work, and have reliable transportation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.