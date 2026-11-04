🚌 McKinney Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

McKinney’s roads are busy and local companies are hiring to keep people and products moving. If you like being on the go and working with your hands, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

This role is all about safe, friendly parts delivery using company vehicles. You’ll run local routes, handle returns and C.O.D. payments, and help in the store when needed. Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply, and there are solid benefits like PTO, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$40/hour + $1,500 sign-on bonus , overtime after 40 hrs

, overtime after 40 hrs Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, some on-call Work on a newer fleet of heavy equipment and aerial lifts at a rental facility. You’ll diagnose and repair diesel, hydraulic, electrical, and mechanical systems using laptops/tablets, and keep detailed work orders. This job comes with full medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, tool/boot reimbursement, gym stipend, and OEM training.

Employer: Logix Logistic Services LLC

Location: McKinney, TX (on the road)

Type: Other (CDL driving role)

Other (CDL driving role) Pay: $1,500–$1,750 per week

Drive buses, shuttles, or vans and help passengers get where they need to go safely. You’ll follow assigned routes, assist riders (including those with special needs), and handle basic inspections and radio communication. Flexible schedule, OTR trips up to two weeks, and people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.