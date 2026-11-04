👔 McKinney, TX Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

McKinney’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in defense and commercial construction. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options to check out.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Raytheon (RTX) Location: McKinney, TX (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,400 – $251,600

Lead the ATFLIR sustainment program for a major aerospace and defense company, owning cost, schedule, and performance while working with senior government customers. This role needs an active Secret clearance and deep experience in program management or systems engineering.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run end-to-end commercial and public-sector builds up to about $16M, from preconstruction through closeout. Good fit if you’re strong in contracts, budgets, schedules, safety, and owner relations and like being the main point of contact on complex jobs.

Employer: Millis Development & Construction

Location: McKinney, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, with benefits (health, 401(k), PTO)

Lead ground-up commercial projects from pre-construction to final completion, managing budgets, subcontractors, schedules, RFIs, and change orders. Ideal if you have 5+ years of commercial PM experience and want a role with clear ownership and client-facing responsibility.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.