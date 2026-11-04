💻 McKinney, TX IT Openings: Multiple Hybrid Roles at Globe Life

McKinney’s tech scene is growing fast, and Globe Life is a big part of it. If you want solid benefits, hybrid work, and complex systems to build or run, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Globe Life

Globe Life Location: McKinney, TX (Hybrid – WFH Mon/Fri, office Tue–Thu)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the company’s GRC platform from end to end—configuration, integrations, workflows, and data models. This is a senior, high-impact role where you lead implementations, set standards, mentor others, and help automate risk and compliance with AI-powered workflows.

Employer: Globe Life

Globe Life Location: McKinney, TX (Hybrid – WFH Mon/Fri, office Tue–Thu)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-stack, cloud-heavy role for an experienced .NET engineer who can own features from database to front end. You’ll work with ASP.NET Core, C#, AWS (Lambda, Step Functions, Cognito, S3, RDS), SQL Server, Vue/Angular, and Azure DevOps CI/CD, while acting as the technical authority and mentoring the team.

Employer: Globe Life

Globe Life Location: McKinney, TX (Hybrid – WFH Mon/Fri, office Tue–Thu)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level GRC platform role focused on Archer configuration, workflows, reports, and day-to-day support. Good fit if you have a few years in GRC or security, like solving platform issues, and want to grow into deeper architecture and stakeholder-facing work.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and toss in an application—you never know which one will hit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.