McKinleyville has some very sweet shelter cats hoping for a cozy home. Here are a few friendly faces waiting at Humboldt County Animal Shelter.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Humboldt County Animal Shelter

Phone: (707) 840-9132

Zion is a fluffy gray baby boy with a long, soft coat. As a young kitten, he’ll need a patient home ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of love. Contact the shelter for details on vaccines, neuter status, and adoption fees.

👉 Meet ZION and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Shelter: Humboldt County Animal Shelter

Phone: (707) 840-9132

Mustard is a classic orange tabby kitten with short, easy-care fur. He’s still a baby, so he’ll do best with a family ready for kitten energy and play. Ask the shelter about his medical care, vaccines, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet MUSTARD and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Humboldt County Animal Shelter

Phone: (707) 840-9132

Yvette is a young brown tabby with a medium-length coat. She’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still youthful and fun. Call the shelter to learn how she does with other pets, her spay status, and what’s included in her adoption.

👉 Meet YVETTE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Humboldt County Animal Shelter

Phone: (707) 840-9132

Peacock is a baby tortoiseshell girl with striking, mixed colors in her short coat. She’ll need a safe indoor home, toys, and gentle guidance as she grows. The shelter can share more about her health care and adoption costs.

👉 Meet PEACOCK and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Shelter: Humboldt County Animal Shelter

Phone: (707) 840-9132

Plum is a sleek black kitten with short fur and lots of growing to do. As a baby, he’ll thrive with a family ready for play, social time, and basic training. Reach out to the shelter for info on his vet care and adoption fee.

👉 Meet PLUM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near McKinleyville, CA, please consider visiting Humboldt County Animal Shelter or calling (707) 840-9132 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.