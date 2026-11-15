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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in McKinleyville
McKinleyville has some very sweet shelter cats hoping for a cozy home. Here are a few friendly faces waiting at Humboldt County Animal Shelter.
ZION
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Humboldt County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (707) 840-9132
Zion is a fluffy gray baby boy with a long, soft coat. As a young kitten, he’ll need a patient home ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of love. Contact the shelter for details on vaccines, neuter status, and adoption fees.
👉 Meet ZION and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MUSTARD
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Shelter: Humboldt County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (707) 840-9132
Mustard is a classic orange tabby kitten with short, easy-care fur. He’s still a baby, so he’ll do best with a family ready for kitten energy and play. Ask the shelter about his medical care, vaccines, and adoption fee.
👉 Meet MUSTARD and apply to adopt on adoptapet
YVETTE
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Humboldt County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (707) 840-9132
Yvette is a young brown tabby with a medium-length coat. She’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still youthful and fun. Call the shelter to learn how she does with other pets, her spay status, and what’s included in her adoption.
👉 Meet YVETTE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PEACOCK
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Humboldt County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (707) 840-9132
Peacock is a baby tortoiseshell girl with striking, mixed colors in her short coat. She’ll need a safe indoor home, toys, and gentle guidance as she grows. The shelter can share more about her health care and adoption costs.
👉 Meet PEACOCK and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PLUM
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Humboldt County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (707) 840-9132
Plum is a sleek black kitten with short fur and lots of growing to do. As a baby, he’ll thrive with a family ready for play, social time, and basic training. Reach out to the shelter for info on his vet care and adoption fee.
👉 Meet PLUM and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near McKinleyville, CA, please consider visiting Humboldt County Animal Shelter or calling (707) 840-9132 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.