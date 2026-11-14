McKinleyville has some very special cats waiting for someone to love them. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at Humboldt County Animal Shelter would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Humboldt County Animal Shelter

Phone: (707) 840-9132

Beanie is a young tuxedo boy with that classic black-and-white look. As a baby, he’s at a great age to learn, bond, and grow up with your family. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Beanie could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet BEANIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Solid Black

Solid Black Shelter: Humboldt County Animal Shelter

Phone: (707) 840-9132

Salem is a sleek, all-black young cat with a classic, elegant look. He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still young and full of life. If you’d like a cat who can play and also settle in as a calm companion, Salem is worth a visit.

👉 Meet SALEM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate

Mostly Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Humboldt County Animal Shelter

Phone: (707) 840-9132

Mystique is a young medium-haired beauty with a rich brown coat. Her fluffier fur gives her a soft, cozy look that many cat lovers adore. If you’re hoping for a gentle, pretty companion to share your home, Mystique may be the one.

👉 Meet MYSTIQUE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats has caught your eye, please call Humboldt County Animal Shelter at (707) 840-9132 to ask about visiting or starting the adoption process. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.