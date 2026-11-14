The Carnegie Free Library of McKeesport will host a free workshop, “Art CAN Pay!”, on Friday, December 4, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at 1507 Library Street, McKeesport, PA. Led by Travis DiPerna, Founder of Everlore Hollow, the two-hour, hands-on session will help artists, crafters, writers, and other creative people explore how to turn ideas, hobbies, or art into real income and small business opportunities; seats are free but registration is required. Register here: https://travisdiperna.com/workshop More information: https://www.mckeesportlibrary.org

This content is adapted from materials provided by Carnegie Free Library of McKeesport