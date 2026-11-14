A free community talk on creating healthier homes for children will be held at the Carnegie Free Library of McKeesport, 1507 Library Avenue, McKeesport, PA 15132, on Saturday, November 14 at 1:00 PM. The event is hosted by Future Stars Early Learning Academy with speaker Mounika from Women for a Healthy Environment, and will cover simple steps to reduce environmental toxins, improve indoor air, and make safer spaces for children. Parents, grandparents, caregivers, educators, and all community members are welcome to attend.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Carnegie Free Library of McKeesport