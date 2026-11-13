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Mckeesport
Veterans resource visit at Carnegie Free Library
8 days ago
Veterans, caregivers, and families can visit the Carnegie Free Library of McKeesport on 2026-11-13 to meet Earl from the White Oak Vet Center and staff from the VA Caregiver Support Program, who are sharing resource and support information. The library is offering refreshments and has a Thank-a-Veteran Card Station where visitors can create messages of appreciation for those who have served.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Carnegie Free Library of McKeesport
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