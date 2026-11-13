Families and staff in McKeesport Area School District can nominate a district principal for the Penguins Most Valuable Principal (MVP) Program by November 20, 2026 at 11:59pm. Fifteen principals across Allegheny County will be chosen, and each will receive two tickets to a Pittsburgh Penguins game in a Party Suite, a customized Penguins jersey, and a $1,000 donation to their school. Nominate a principal for their work with students, new ideas for learning, and strong leadership using this form: https://forms.gle/QYhgckWbfvU5VhHU7.

This content is adapted from materials provided by McKeesport Area School District