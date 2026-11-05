🏥 McKeesport Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Pay

McKeesport has some solid healthcare roles right now, from hospital nursing to school health and senior care. If you’re in nursing or just starting out in patient support, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: UPMC McKeesport

UPMC McKeesport Location: McKeesport, PA

Type: Full-time, 3 rotating 12-hour shifts (7am/7pm)

Salary/Bonus: Sign-on bonus up to $20,000 for experienced RNs; monthly loan repayment up to $15,000 for nurse graduates; up to 5.5 weeks PTO + 7 paid holidays, up to $6,000/year tuition reimbursement

Behavioral health unit role for RNs (new grads welcome) on a specialized 5C unit. Union position with strong financial perks, loan help, and big tuition support—good fit if you’re interested in psychology and mental health nursing.

Employer: Young Scholars of McKeesport CS / Young Scholars of Greater Allegheny (YSGA)

Location: McKeesport, PA

Type: Full-time (listing notes full-time & part-time options)

Full-time (listing notes full-time & part-time options) Salary: $55,500 – $80,000 per year

School-based nurse role with regular daytime schedule, working directly with students on daily care, screenings, health plans, and emergency response. Comes with 100% employer-paid medical, dental, and vision, plus 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Location: McKeesport, PA

Type: Full-time , 11:00am – 7:00pm

, 11:00am – 7:00pm Pay: $15.38 – $18.63 per hour

Activity-focused role in a skilled nursing facility’s memory care unit, planning and running social and recreational programs for residents. Good entry point if you have a high school diploma (or are still in school) and want hands-on experience in senior and dementia care, with daily pay options and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.