McHenry is busy hiring in community and social services right now, especially in healthcare and mental health support. If you like helping people one-on-one, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Alden Network

The Alden Network Location: McHenry, IL

McHenry, IL Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Support the Activity Director to run daily, person-centered activities for seniors and residents with medical and psychosocial needs. Good fit if you’re energetic, compassionate, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want experience in healthcare with strong benefits like paid time off and health insurance.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Location: McHenry, IL

McHenry, IL Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based role doing assessments, discharge planning, and crisis support for patients with complex social and emotional needs. You’ll need an Illinois LSW and at least a year of medical social work experience; in return you get access to strong benefits, tuition help, and 401(k) matching.

Employer: Association for Individual Development (AID)

Location: McHenry, IL

McHenry, IL Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9am–5pm

Salary: Not listed

Help adults with mental health and other challenges find and keep housing while building independent living skills. This role offers 21 days PTO, 10 holidays, tuition reimbursement, and 401(k) with company contribution, and is ideal if you have a bachelor’s in human services and experience in social services and housing.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your resume is near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.