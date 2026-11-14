McHenry is a quiet spot, but the education job market here is busy—especially around early childhood and library services. If you love books, languages, or working with kids, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Follett Content Solutions

Follett Content Solutions Location: McHenry, IL (hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 remote; possible fully remote for the right person)

(hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 remote; possible fully remote for the right person) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $52,000–$57,000/year

You’ll be the go-to expert for Spanish and world language books used in PreK–12 schools and libraries. Great fit if you have advanced Spanish, know world language publishers, and like curating book lists that shape what schools buy.

Employer: Follett Content Solutions

Follett Content Solutions Location: McHenry, IL (onsite, Monday–Friday)

(onsite, Monday–Friday) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $73,000–$78,000/year

Lead a team of catalogers creating records for school and public libraries. Ideal if you have an MLIS and 5–7 years of cataloging experience and want to supervise staff, manage workflows, and help build out new cataloging services.

Employer: Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Location: McHenry, IL (in-person center)

(in-person center) Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.50–$22.60/hour

Teach preschoolers in a licensed early childhood center and grow your career with paid CDA/degree options. Good match if you meet Illinois Teacher Qualified requirements and want strong benefits plus clear paths to advance in early education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.