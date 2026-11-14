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🏥 McHenry, IL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
McHenry’s hospital scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in healthcare and want strong pay plus big‑name benefits, these local roles are worth a look.
Registered Nurse – Medical Surgical Observation (Part Time, Days)
- Employer: Northwestern Medicine
- Location: McHenry, IL
- Type: Part-time, Days
- Pay: $34.50 – $55.20/hour
Med–Surg Observation unit role with a top Chicago-area system, ideal if you want acute care experience without full-time hours. Comes with tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong medical/dental/vision.
Radiologic Technologist – Hospital (Full Time, Nights)
- Employer: Northwestern Medicine
- Location: McHenry, IL
- Type: Full-time, Nights (Wed–Sat, 4×10s, shift diff)
- Pay: $30.00 – $45.00/hour
Night shift hospital imaging role with a steady 4-day schedule and shift differential. Offers tuition help, student loan repayment, 401(k) match, PTO, and full benefits, plus the backing of a major academic health system.
Registered Nurse – Cardiac Telemetry (Full Time, Days)
- Employer: Northwestern Medicine
- Location: McHenry, IL
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Pay: $34.50 – $55.20/hour
Day-shift cardiac tele role for RNs who want higher-acuity experience and stable hours. Includes tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment, professional development funds, 401(k) match, PTO, and comprehensive insurance.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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