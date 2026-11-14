McHenry’s hospital scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in healthcare and want strong pay plus big‑name benefits, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: McHenry, IL

Type: Part-time, Days

Pay: $34.50 – $55.20/hour

Med–Surg Observation unit role with a top Chicago-area system, ideal if you want acute care experience without full-time hours. Comes with tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: McHenry, IL

Type: Full-time, Nights (Wed–Sat, 4×10s, shift diff)

(Wed–Sat, 4×10s, shift diff) Pay: $30.00 – $45.00/hour

Night shift hospital imaging role with a steady 4-day schedule and shift differential. Offers tuition help, student loan repayment, 401(k) match, PTO, and full benefits, plus the backing of a major academic health system.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: McHenry, IL

Type: Full-time, Days

Pay: $34.50 – $55.20/hour

Day-shift cardiac tele role for RNs who want higher-acuity experience and stable hours. Includes tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment, professional development funds, 401(k) match, PTO, and comprehensive insurance.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.