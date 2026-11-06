🏥 McHenry Healthcare: Multiple Northwestern Medicine Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in McHenry, IL right now, especially at Northwestern Medicine. If you have CNA, EMT, or RN experience, there are solid options on both part-time and full-time schedules.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: McHenry, IL

McHenry, IL Type: Part-time , evenings ( 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. )

, evenings ( ) Salary: Not listed

Support the ER team with patient care, monitoring, transport, and documentation in a fast-paced setting. Great fit if you’re a CNA, EMT-B/P, or CMA (5+ yrs) with BCLS who wants strong benefits and steady evening hours.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: McHenry, IL

McHenry, IL Type: Full-time , nights

, nights Salary: Not listed

Similar hands-on ER role, but full-time night shift for those who like overnight work and want full benefits. You’ll assist nurses and physicians with patient care, education, and safe transport while using hospital ED systems.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: McHenry, IL

McHenry, IL Type: Part-time , nights

, nights Salary: Not listed

Inpatient cardiac telemetry role for a BSN (or ADN with BSN plan) and Illinois RN license. You’ll manage care for acutely ill cardiac patients, collaborate with the care team, and use evidence-based practice in a unit that values shared governance.

If one of these fits you, save the link, update your resume, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.