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Mchenry County

Pace adds all-day bus service on Routes 806 and 808

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vv0sB_1Go6a6YU00

Pace has started pilot service changes in McHenry County to give all-day service on bus routes 806 and 808, adding more travel options between Woodstock, Crystal Lake, and McHenry. The changes add more weekday trips, strengthen midday service, and improve connections to Route 550 and the Metra station in Crystal Lake. More information: https://www.pacebus.com

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of McHenry

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