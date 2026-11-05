🚚 McHenry IL Logistics Jobs With Multiple Day-Shift Openings

McHenry has some solid warehouse and logistics roles right now, especially for folks who like steady hours and active work.

Here are a few strong options hiring in McHenry, IL:

Employer: Life's Abundance, Inc

Life's Abundance, Inc Location: McHenry, IL

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, first shift only

Pay: $20.00/hour

No nights, no weekends, and major national holidays are paid and off. You’ll pick, pack, and stage orders, help with inventory, and stay moving on your feet. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision with up to 85% paid by the company, ESOP stock, 401(k), PTO, paid volunteer time, and product discounts).

Employer: Follett Content Solutions (via Engage Brandcraft)

Follett Content Solutions (via Engage Brandcraft) Location: McHenry, IL

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Pay: $16.56/hour starting + performance-based production bonus (historically up to about $20/hour after a year, not guaranteed) + up to $800 in new-hire bridge pay in first 6 months

You’ll pull and check book orders that end up in school libraries and classrooms. No experience needed—training is provided. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with up to 4% match, and an annual work shoe program.

If one of these feels right, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.