🛒 McHenry, IL Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

McHenry’s retail scene is busy right now, with beauty, eyewear, and big-box stores all hiring. If you like helping people shop and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: McHenry, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50 – $21.00/hour

Help guests find the right makeup, skincare, and fragrance while doing demos and booking in-store events. This role is great if you love beauty products, enjoy chatting with customers, and want solid benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Visionworks

Visionworks Location: McHenry, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15 – $17.29/hour

Be the go-to person in the store, guiding customers through picking frames and lenses and helping hit daily sales goals. Good fit if you have optical experience and want part-time hours with benefits and employee discounts.

Employer: Acosta

Acosta Location: McHenry, IL (Walmart territory)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50/hour + $150 bonus after 60 days

Travel between local Walmart stores to stock shelves, build displays, and keep name-brand products looking sharp. This is a good match if you like a weekday schedule, staying active, and working fairly independently.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s often easy to move into other roles once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.