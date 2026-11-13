Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County has launched its first countywide billboard and is running a contest for residents who can find it. The first 5 people to correctly name the billboard’s location and email Outreach Coordinator Sean Grimes at smgrimes@mchenrycountyil.gov will receive a small prize, as part of a campaign to raise awareness of services and benefits for local veterans and their families.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County