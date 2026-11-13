Veterans Path to Hope in Crystal Lake, IL offers support for homeless veterans, help for military families during deployment and return home, and ways for the community to support local troops, with funding from the McHenry County Mental Health Board. Services include the New Horizons Recovery Support program, which gives clinical help to veterans leaving homelessness, and a Peer Support Center, a veteran-led drop-in space that offers phone, email, and group support to reduce isolation and build community. Learn more at veteranspathtohope.org and find more resources at mc708.org/service.

This content is adapted from materials provided by McHenry County Mental Health Board