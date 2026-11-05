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Woodstock

Roadway Reopened at Route 47 and Ballard in Woodstock

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tjvqq_1GoNHRvX00

The roadway at Illinois Route 47 and Ballard Road in Woodstock is now open to traffic again. Drivers can resume normal travel through this area. More information: https://t.co/V4j9kWN91b

This content is adapted from materials provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office

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