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Woodstock
Roadway Reopened at Route 47 and Ballard in Woodstock
6 days ago
The roadway at Illinois Route 47 and Ballard Road in Woodstock is now open to traffic again. Drivers can resume normal travel through this area. More information: https://t.co/V4j9kWN91b
This content is adapted from materials provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office
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