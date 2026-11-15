📅 Live music night at Seeker Coffee in McDowell County.

On Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 7–10 p.m., Seeker Coffee is hosting a show featuring She Returns from War, Maddie Medley, and Big Guy & the Very Large Men.

If you’re into live music and a cozy coffeehouse vibe, this could be a fun night out with friends or a date night.

For more details or ticket info, head to the event page on Seeker Coffee’s site: https://www.seekercoffeenc.com/events/wynhambairdspencerthomascaseysharpe-srht4-75w3r-ndfda-bas3t-sx8yy.