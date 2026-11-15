McDonough’s retail scene is busy and growing, with new stores and gas stations looking for steady, people-friendly team members. If you like fast-paced work and helping customers, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: McDonough, GA

McDonough, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front-end team, support cashiers, handle customer issues, and keep the registers and entry area running smoothly. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of cashier experience, like mentoring others, and can work a flexible schedule including nights and weekends.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: McDonough, GA

McDonough, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the busy bulk foods department—ordering, stocking, keeping bins clean, and leading a small team. This role is more hands-on and physical, with up to 50 lb lifting, and is great if you have retail grocery + leadership experience and want a clear step into store management.

Employer: RaceTrac

Location: McDonough, GA

McDonough, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes performance-based incentives)

Oversee a high-volume convenience store with up to 45 employees, driving sales, staffing, and guest experience. Best for someone with 5+ years in retail/food/restaurant management who wants full P&L responsibility and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.