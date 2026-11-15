Sweet kittens in McDonough, GA are looking for safe, loving homes. All of these babies are young, friendly, and ready to grow up with a family who will cherish them.

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Winging Cat Rescue Inc (McDonough, GA)

Shelley is a tiny brown beauty who’s just starting life and needs a safe, indoor home to grow up in. As a baby kitten, she’ll need gentle handling, playtime, and basic training like litter box practice and learning house rules.

For details on her vaccines, spay status, and adoption fee, please contact Winging Cat Rescue Inc directly.

👉 Meet Shelley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Shelter: Winging Cat Rescue Inc (McDonough, GA)

Peeta is a handsome gray baby boy with a soft coat and big potential to be a loving companion. As a young kitten, he’ll thrive with regular play, gentle social time, and a patient adopter who can guide him as he grows.

Please reach out to Winging Cat Rescue Inc for information on his medical care, neuter status, and adoption process.

👉 Meet Peeta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Fawn Tabby

Tan/Fawn Tabby Adoption Fee: $80

Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (McDonough, GA)

Kallie has been lovingly fostered since she was about 2 weeks old. Her young mom wasn’t caring for her, so a kind person stepped in to raise her.

What we know about Kallie:

Personality: Bubbly and playful

Bubbly and playful Loves: Playing with toys

Playing with toys Good with other cats: Yes – she plays well with the foster’s own cat

Yes – she plays well with the foster’s own cat Shyness: May be shy with new people at first, but opens up once she feels safe

May be shy with new people at first, but opens up once she feels safe Best home: Someone with pet experience, patience, and time to help her feel secure

If you’re looking for a sweet, active kitten and are willing to give her a little time to warm up, Kallie could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Kallie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near McDonough, GA, please consider opening your home to one of these kittens, or share this post so they can find their families faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.