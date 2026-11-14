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🍽️ Multiple McDonough Food & Hospitality Jobs With Growth Potential
McDonough’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, guest service, and steady hours, there are several solid options open right now.
Assistant Manager – Pizza Hut (Ayvaz Pizza) – Hwy 81
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise)
- Location: 1660 Hwy 81 East, McDonough, GA 30252
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a busy Pizza Hut, from daily operations and staff scheduling to guest service and food quality. Good fit if you have 1+ year assistant manager experience, can work rotating shifts, and want training, tuition help, Daily Pay, and growth into higher management.
Assistant Manager – Pizza Hut (Ayvaz Pizza) – Jonesboro Rd
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise)
- Location: 309-A Jonesboro Rd, McDonough, GA 30253
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Same role and perks as the Hwy 81 location, but at a different store. You’ll lead shifts, hire and train team members, manage costs, and keep the restaurant clean and safe, with access to GED at no cost, tuition assistance, wellness perks, and Daily Pay.
General Manager – Pizza Hut (Ayvaz Pizza)
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza LLC)
- Location: McDonough, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, plus bonus (exact amount not listed)
Lead the whole restaurant as a hands-on GM who works the line, register, and drive-thru during rushes. You’ll own people, product, and profit, manage P&L, labor and food costs, and build a strong team, with bonus opportunities, leadership coaching, and medical/dental/vision benefits (eligibility-based).
Bartender – Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
- Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s)
- Location: McDonough, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Variable by location + tips
Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar area clean and safe at a scratch-made casual restaurant. Expect weekly pay, flexible schedules, health benefits, dining discounts, and room to move up if you want a long-term spot.
Guest Room Attendant – Housekeeping
- Employer: TPG Hotels and Resorts
- Location: McDonough, GA
- Type: Full-time (part-time benefits also available)
- Salary: Not listed
Keep guest rooms and public areas clean, stocked, and welcoming by handling linens, bathrooms, floors, and guest requests. This is active work with lifting and lots of walking, but comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and big hotel discounts for eligible employees.
Kitchen Manager – Jim ’N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q
- Employer: Jim ’N Nick’s
- Location: McDonough, GA, US
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base $65,000–$75,000 + monthly bonus
Run the back of house for a busy scratch Bar-B-Q kitchen, leading pit, line, prep, and dish while managing food cost, labor, and inventory. Comes with Day 1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, company-paid life and disability, paid vacation, and real growth paths up to Managing Partner.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while these roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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