McDonough’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, guest service, and steady hours, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise) Location: 1660 Hwy 81 East, McDonough, GA 30252

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy Pizza Hut, from daily operations and staff scheduling to guest service and food quality. Good fit if you have 1+ year assistant manager experience, can work rotating shifts, and want training, tuition help, Daily Pay, and growth into higher management.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise) Location: 309-A Jonesboro Rd, McDonough, GA 30253

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same role and perks as the Hwy 81 location, but at a different store. You’ll lead shifts, hire and train team members, manage costs, and keep the restaurant clean and safe, with access to GED at no cost, tuition assistance, wellness perks, and Daily Pay.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza LLC)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza LLC) Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, plus bonus (exact amount not listed)

Lead the whole restaurant as a hands-on GM who works the line, register, and drive-thru during rushes. You’ll own people, product, and profit, manage P&L, labor and food costs, and build a strong team, with bonus opportunities, leadership coaching, and medical/dental/vision benefits (eligibility-based).

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s)

(Cheddar’s) Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Variable by location + tips

Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar area clean and safe at a scratch-made casual restaurant. Expect weekly pay, flexible schedules, health benefits, dining discounts, and room to move up if you want a long-term spot.

Employer: TPG Hotels and Resorts

Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time (part-time benefits also available)

Salary: Not listed

Keep guest rooms and public areas clean, stocked, and welcoming by handling linens, bathrooms, floors, and guest requests. This is active work with lifting and lots of walking, but comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and big hotel discounts for eligible employees.

Employer: Jim ’N Nick’s

Location: McDonough, GA, US

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Base $65,000–$75,000 + monthly bonus

Run the back of house for a busy scratch Bar-B-Q kitchen, leading pit, line, prep, and dish while managing food cost, labor, and inventory. Comes with Day 1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, company-paid life and disability, paid vacation, and real growth paths up to Managing Partner.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.