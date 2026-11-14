McDonough is busy hiring in early childhood right now, with several centers looking for caring teachers who want to grow in the field.

Here are a couple of solid options if you love working with little ones:

Employer: Child Development Schools

Child Development Schools Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$18 per hour, based on experience and education

Lead your own classroom and help shape a warm, creative space for young children. This role comes with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, PTO, 50% childcare discount, and tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year) plus ongoing coaching and professional development.

Employer: Chroma Early Learning Academy

Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support a lead teacher in a Quality Rated, Georgia DECAL-aligned classroom. Great fit if you’re 18+, have a high school diploma/GED, can pass a background check, and want to grow in early childhood with paid time off, professional development help, tuition reimbursement, and childcare discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each center often has more than one opening or shift option.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.