McDonough’s retail scene is busy right now, with grocery and club stores adding new team members. Good mix of front-end, warehouse, and sales roles if you like helping customers.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: McDonough, GA

McDonough, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front-end team, support cashiers and courtesy clerks, and keep lines moving while delivering friendly service. Includes career growth opportunities, store discount, flexible schedules, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and DailyPay access.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: McDonough, GA

McDonough, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the busy bulk foods department—ordering, stocking, and leading a team to keep bins full, clean, and compliant with safety rules. This is a hands-on leadership role with manager duties, key carrier/MOD shifts, benefits, store discount, and room to grow.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

Location: McDonough, GA

McDonough, GA Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting from $16.25/hour

Pick and pack online orders using a handheld scanner, move items from the sales floor to staging, and keep the OMNI area organized. Offers weekly pay, free BJ’s membership, PTO, health benefits options, 401(k) with match, and stock purchase plan (role-dependent).

Employer: Not listed (financial/retail services)

Not listed (financial/retail services) Location: McDonough, GA

McDonough, GA Type: In-person (other)

In-person (other) Salary: $10.00 – $35.00/hour

Help customers with retail lending and financial services, handle cash, and support loan processing and collections. Good fit if you have customer service or banking/financial experience and want a role with advancement potential.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local spots like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.