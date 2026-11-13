McDonough’s trucking and delivery scene is busy right now, with options from 1099 flatbed work to steady company driver and cargo van routes.

Below are several solid picks if you like being on the road and want frequent home time.

Employer: Blair Logistics (Blair)

Blair Logistics (Blair) Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor (lease purchase)

Pay: Up to $3,500 per week (percentage pay, 68%–76% of linehaul)

(percentage pay, 68%–76% of linehaul) Home time: Home every weekend

Flatbed lease-purchase role with big earning potential, a $5,000 sign-on bonus, and a clear path to truck ownership in about 2–4 years. You’ll run mostly Southeast/Midwest/Northeast/Texas lanes with no forced dispatch, late-model equipment, and trailer maintenance covered when pulling a Blair trailer.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Within 45 miles of McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time company driver

Pay: $1,190–$1,450 per week average (at least $1,000/week guaranteed first 90 days)

(at least first 90 days) Home time: Multiple times per week

Night shift, dedicated dry van account hauling tires with 100% no-touch, drop-and-hook freight across the Southeast. Comes with a $2,000 sign-on bonus, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, holiday pay, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match).

Employer: B Squared Logistic Services LLC

Location: McDonough, GA (on the road, local & regional)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $540–$1,380 per week

Drive a company cargo van for local and regional freight runs, including some out-of-state trips. Good fit if you want a flexible schedule, like working independently, and prefer smaller-vehicle delivery over big-rig driving.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—transportation jobs in McDonough turn over fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.