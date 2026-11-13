McDonough’s public sector and corporate legal scene is busy right now, with new openings from the county and a major global company. If you’ve got court, compliance, or attorney experience, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Henry County Government

Henry County Government Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handles customer service and routine to complex legal documents for an assigned court. Good fit if you have 2+ years working with court filings, can manage deadlines, and want steady county government work with a predictable office setting.

Employer: Henry County Government

Henry County Government Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

More advanced version of the clerk role, handling complex legal documents, drafting orders and subpoenas, and sometimes testifying in court. Designed for someone with 3+ years of court experience who’s ready to work more independently and help guide co-workers.

Employer: Henry County Government

Henry County Government Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior legal role providing research, counsel, and advice to county leadership and judges. Requires a Juris Doctorate, 5+ years practicing law, and Georgia Bar licensure; ideal if you want to focus on local government law and be the go-to legal voice for county decisions.

Employer: EssilorLuxottica

Location: McDonough, GA (North America trade leadership)

(North America trade leadership) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role includes bonus/commission eligibility and full benefits)

Executive position leading trade, customs, export controls, and regulatory compliance across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada for a global eyewear leader. Best for someone with 10+ years in international trade/compliance, deep USMCA and customs expertise, and experience managing large, multinational teams; advanced degrees and legal background strongly preferred.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.