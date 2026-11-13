McDonough is busy hiring in public safety right now, from county roles to private security. If you’re ready for steady work protecting people and property, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Henry County Government

Henry County Government Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a crew on emergency calls, provide advanced life support, and assist with firefighting, rescue, and hazardous incidents. Great fit if you’re already a Georgia-certified Paramedic with a CDL and want a role that mixes medical care, fire response, and ongoing training.

Employer: Henry County Government

Henry County Government Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle fire suppression, rescue, and basic/advanced emergency medical care across all kinds of calls, from structure fires to wrecks and storms. Ideal if you have NPQ Firefighter I, EMT, and a Georgia CDL and want hands-on field work plus community fire safety outreach.

Employer: Henry County Government

Henry County Government Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role in the county jail, focused on inmate supervision, safety checks, and facility security. Training is provided, so this is a solid starting point if you have a high school diploma and a valid Georgia driver’s license and want to break into law enforcement.

Employer: Purple

Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts)

Compensation: $21.75/hour (target)

Protect a production facility through patrols, door checks, and video review, while helping with badging and access control. Comes with benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and an employee mattress perk, good for someone detail-oriented with basic computer skills and some security/surveillance experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings with the same employer. Share this with a friend who’s looking for steady work in public safety.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.