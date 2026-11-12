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🚚 McDonough, GA Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
McDonough’s warehouses and distribution centers are busy right now, and several employers are hiring. If you like fast-paced work and keeping products moving, these local roles are worth a look.
Tory Burch Logistics Analyst
- Employer: Tory Burch via BoF Careers
- Location: McDonough, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the global transportation team, managing shipments from the distribution center to stores and handling delivery issues and carrier performance. Good fit if you have 0–2 years in logistics, strong Excel skills, and want to grow with a global fashion brand.
1st Shift Operations Supervisor
- Employer: Hub Group
- Location: McDonough, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $80,000/year base salary
Lead warehouse and customer service operations in a large distribution facility, supervising a team of 10+ and driving safety, productivity, and inventory accuracy. Ideal if you have 4+ years distribution leadership experience, are comfortable on the floor, and want strong benefits plus room to advance.
Regional Distribution Center – Warehouse Associate
- Employer: American Tire Distributors
- Location: McDonough, GA
- Type: Full-time, Day Shift (8AM–6PM)
- Pay: $19.50/hour
Hands-on warehouse role picking orders, loading/unloading trailers, and keeping inventory organized in a busy tire distribution center. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma/GED, can lift up to 50 lbs regularly, and want steady hours with a national company.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—McDonough logistics roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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