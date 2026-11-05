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Mcdonough
🍽️ Multiple McDonough Food & Hospitality Jobs Paying Up to $16/hr
7 days ago
McDonough’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people and don’t mind staying on your feet, there are several solid options right now.
Breakfast Attendant
- Employer: Not listed (hotel setting)
- Location: McDonough, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $14.00 – $15.00 per hour
You’ll set up and restock the breakfast buffet, keep the area clean, and help with simple food prep. Good fit if you’re a morning person who enjoys guest interaction and wants to build hospitality skills.
Hotel Front Desk Clerk
- Employer: Woodspring Suites
- Location: McDonough, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, paid time off
Evening/overnight relief role at an extended-stay hotel. You’ll check guests in and out, answer questions, handle payments, and help with light cleaning and laundry. Great if you’re dependable, like quieter night shifts, and can work weekends/holidays.
Line Cook
- Employer: Minano Ramen
- Location: McDonough, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule
Hands-on kitchen role cooking menu items, keeping your station clean, and following food safety rules. Best for someone with solid knife skills who can handle a fast-paced restaurant environment.
Team Member - Smoothie & Juice Bar
- Employer: made fresh juice co.
- Location: McDonough, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $10.00 per hour (plus tips)
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule
Work in a clean, upbeat juice bar making smoothies, acai bowls, and juices while helping customers. Hours are flexible (about 15–35 hours/week), so it’s nice for students or anyone needing a side job.
If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s still posted.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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