🍽️ Multiple McDonough Food & Hospitality Jobs Paying Up to $16/hr

McDonough’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people and don’t mind staying on your feet, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Not listed (hotel setting)

Not listed (hotel setting) Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00 – $15.00 per hour

You’ll set up and restock the breakfast buffet, keep the area clean, and help with simple food prep. Good fit if you’re a morning person who enjoys guest interaction and wants to build hospitality skills.

Employer: Woodspring Suites

Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, paid time off

Evening/overnight relief role at an extended-stay hotel. You’ll check guests in and out, answer questions, handle payments, and help with light cleaning and laundry. Great if you’re dependable, like quieter night shifts, and can work weekends/holidays.

Employer: Minano Ramen

Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Hands-on kitchen role cooking menu items, keeping your station clean, and following food safety rules. Best for someone with solid knife skills who can handle a fast-paced restaurant environment.

Employer: made fresh juice co.

Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $10.00 per hour (plus tips)

(plus tips) Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Work in a clean, upbeat juice bar making smoothies, acai bowls, and juices while helping customers. Hours are flexible (about 15–35 hours/week), so it’s nice for students or anyone needing a side job.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.