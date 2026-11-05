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🚌 McDonough, GA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles
McDonough and the southside are busy with freight and package routes right now, so solid drivers are in demand. If you like being on the road and staying active, these local openings are worth a look.
Transportation - Driver, Local OT50 Z3 (Class A CDL)
- Employer: CJ Logistics America
- Location: McDonough, GA (local routes, home daily)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 2nd shift, Mon–Fri, 2 PM start
- Pay: $25.55/hour, overtime after 50 hours
Local Class A CDL role hauling freight for a major logistics company. You’re home every day, get steady weekday hours, and have access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition assistance, and advancement opportunities.
Cargo Van Owner – Join the Swiftpoint Fleet
- Employer: Swiftpoint (fleet partner)
- Location: McDonough, GA (on-the-road deliveries)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.29 – $31.66 per hour
Perfect if you own a cargo van and want to earn more using your own vehicle. You’ll handle local deliveries, load/unload freight, and coordinate with warehouses while following DOT rules.
Delivery Associate – Sinaro Logistics
- Employer: SINARO LOGISTICS (Delivery Service Partner)
- Location: Based at DGE7, 2125 Anvil Block Rd, Forest Park, GA 30297 (routes in the area)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: Around $22.25/hour, paid biweekly
Amazon-style package delivery job for drivers 21+ with a valid license (no CDL needed). You’ll be on the road, lifting up to 50 lbs, and get health benefits, 401(k), PTO, paid training, bonuses, and a flexible schedule.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—apply while the routes are still open and fresh in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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