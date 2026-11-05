🚌 McDonough, GA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles

McDonough and the southside are busy with freight and package routes right now, so solid drivers are in demand. If you like being on the road and staying active, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: CJ Logistics America

CJ Logistics America Location: McDonough, GA (local routes, home daily)

(local routes, home daily) Type: Full-time

Schedule: 2nd shift, Mon–Fri, 2 PM start

Pay: $25.55/hour, overtime after 50 hours

Local Class A CDL role hauling freight for a major logistics company. You’re home every day, get steady weekday hours, and have access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition assistance, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Swiftpoint (fleet partner)

Swiftpoint (fleet partner) Location: McDonough, GA (on-the-road deliveries)

(on-the-road deliveries) Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.29 – $31.66 per hour

Perfect if you own a cargo van and want to earn more using your own vehicle. You’ll handle local deliveries, load/unload freight, and coordinate with warehouses while following DOT rules.

Employer: SINARO LOGISTICS (Delivery Service Partner)

(Delivery Service Partner) Location: Based at DGE7, 2125 Anvil Block Rd, Forest Park, GA 30297 (routes in the area)

Based at (routes in the area) Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: Around $22.25/hour, paid biweekly

Amazon-style package delivery job for drivers 21+ with a valid license (no CDL needed). You’ll be on the road, lifting up to 50 lbs, and get health benefits, 401(k), PTO, paid training, bonuses, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—apply while the routes are still open and fresh in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.